Come and learn about the growing field of translation. These sessions are designed for Spanish-English bilinguals with no previous knowledge of translation or interpreting. Diversify your curriculum

Gain experience in the field

Learn tools for effective interpreting Receive a certificate of completion

To enroll contact: Dr. Lima: rossy.lima@ttu.edu

9/9/2019



Originator:

Rossy Lima De Padilla



Email:

Rossy.Lima@ttu.edu



Department: CMLL

CMLL



Event Information

Time: 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Event Date: 9/12/2019



Location:

CMLL 018 (Basement)



