The University Women's Club Fall Welcome Back Reception will be held at the TTU School of Law, Lanier Center Atrium, 3311 - 18th Street on Friday, September 6th from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm.





Come and join our group and help us raise money to fund scholarships for Women Graduate Students here at TTU.







PEANUT BUTTER AND POP TART DRIVE!!

Please bring a new jar of peanut butter and/or a box of pop tarts and help us stock the TTU Law School Food Bank!





Please RSVP to Susie Reible, screible@gmail.com by Wednesday, September 4th.





We are looking forward to a wonderful evening of wine, food and fellowship!





