Learn @ Your Library workshops week of Sept. 16

Research Footprints: Documenting Search Strategies - 3-4 p.m. Sept. 16 (Also available online for distance students) • Walk-through of data management plans, how to do them

Start Your Own Open Access Journal - 10-11 a.m. Sept. 18 (Also available online for distance students) • Intro to Open Journal Systems and how to use your own

LaTeX for Beginners- 4:30-6:30 p.m. Sept. 18 (Also available online for distance students) • Bring your laptop for hands-on learning and create LaTeX documents

Data Management for Researchers - 12:30-2 p.m. Sept. 20 • Walk-through of data management plans, how to do them

Publishing Your Research - 2-4 p.m. Sept. 20 • Learn where to get ideas and how to find appropriate outlets for your work

All workshops take place in Library Instruction Lab 150. For the full schedule of workshops and to register, visit bit.ly/TTULibraryWorkshops



Posted:

9/5/2019



Originator:

Julie Barnett



Email:

julie.barnett@ttu.edu



Department:

Library





Categories

Academic

Student Organization

