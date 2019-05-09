Research Footprints: Documenting Search Strategies - 3-4 p.m. Sept. 16
(Also available online for distance students)
• Walk-through of data management plans, how to do them
Start Your Own Open Access Journal - 10-11 a.m. Sept. 18
(Also available online for distance students)
• Intro to Open Journal Systems and how to use your own
LaTeX for Beginners- 4:30-6:30 p.m. Sept. 18
(Also available online for distance students)
• Bring your laptop for hands-on learning and create LaTeX documents
Data Management for Researchers - 12:30-2 p.m. Sept. 20
• Walk-through of data management plans, how to do them
Publishing Your Research - 2-4 p.m. Sept. 20
• Learn where to get ideas and how to find appropriate outlets for your work
All workshops take place in Library Instruction Lab 150. For the full schedule of workshops and to