Love HDFS? We would love to have you as an Ambassador!

Applications are due by September 30 and are available now at https://bit.ly/2MEMMtw Questions? Contact HDFS Associate Chair Mitzi Ziegner at mitzi.ziegner@ttu.edu

Posted:

9/4/2019



Originator:

Mitzi Ziegner



Email:

mitzi.ziegner@ttu.edu



Department:

Human Develop and Family Studies





Categories

Student Organization

