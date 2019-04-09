TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Love HDFS? We would love to have you as an Ambassador!

Applications are due by September 30 and are available now at https://bit.ly/2MEMMtw

Questions? Contact HDFS Associate Chair Mitzi Ziegner at mitzi.ziegner@ttu.edu
9/4/2019

Mitzi Ziegner

mitzi.ziegner@ttu.edu

Human Develop and Family Studies


