Highly qualified undergraduate students will have the opportunity to complete the graduate application process their junior year when 90 hours have been successfully completed with a GPA of 3.0 or higher and, if accepted, begin graduate work during their senior year to finish both a bachelor's and master's degree in a total of five years. Students will complete 9 hours of graduate coursework in Human Development and Family Studies that will count toward both the undergraduate and master's degree requirements. Both a thesis and non-thesis option will be available. To learn more contact Mitzi Ziegner, HDFS Associate Chair at mitzi.ziegner@ttu.edu or Dr. Elizabeth Trejos-Castillo, HDFS Graduate Program Director at elizabeth.trejos@ttu.edu