TOSM staff will be restarting the Cognos system this evening at 10pm CDT, to resolve intermittent issues currently being experienced by our Cognos users. The system should be available at 11:00pm if needed. Please email enterprise.tosm@ttu.edu with any questions/concerns you may have. We are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause.

9/4/2019



Bryan Carson



bryan.carson@ttu.edu



TTUS Tech Operating Systems Mgmt



Time: 10:00 PM - 11:00 PM

Event Date: 9/4/2019



University Data Center



