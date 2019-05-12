Trans-Siberian Orchestra returns to Lubbock, TX Thursday, December 5th!



Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) The multi-platinum, critically-acclaimed progressive rock group today announced its highly-anticipated Winter Tour 2019. Returning with all-new staging and effects is the unforgettable show that started it all, “Christmas Eve and Other Stories.”



“Christmas Eve and Other Stories” is based on the triple-platinum album of the same name and follows a story by TSO’s late founder/composer/lyricist Paul O’Neill. In keeping with the classic line “If You Want To Arrange It, This World You Can Change It,” the story is set on Christmas Eve when a young angel is sent to Earth to bring back what is best representative of humanity. Following favorite TSO themes of “strangers helping strangers” and “the kindness of others,” “Christmas Eve and Other Stories” takes listeners all over the world to help reunite a young girl with her distraught father. The album and tour feature such fan-favorites as “Ornament” and the epic “Old City Bar,” both of which have not been performed live in recent years. The rock opera also features such TSO classics as "Christmas Eve/Sarajevo 12/24," "O’ Come All Ye Faithful," "Good King Joy," "Promises To Keep," and "This Christmas Day." Additionally, the tour will enjoy a new second set containing some of TSO’s greatest hits and fan-pleasers including "Christmas Canon," “Wizards In Winter” and many more.



Starting Aug. 19th, the Winter Tour 2019 will begin its “12 Days of TSO Verified Fan Registration” where all fans can sign up (powered by Ticketmaster Verified Fan) for exclusive access to the best tickets for the best price before tickets go on sale to the general public. Presales will begin for TSO fan club members on Tues., Sept. 4 for Nov. 13 through Nov. 30 tour dates and on Thurs., Sept. 5 for Dec. 1 through Dec. 30 tour dates. Fans who are not members of TSO’s fan club, but have registered during the “12 Days of TSO Verified Fan Registration” will have the opportunity to participate in presales on Sept. 11 and 12.

General public on sale is set to begin on Sept. 13th. For more details on tour dates and all on sales, visit Trans Siberian. Posted:

Time: 7:00 PM - 11:00 PM

Event Date: 12/5/2019



United Supermarkets Arena



