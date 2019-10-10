J Balvin announces his North American “Acoiris Tour”, which makes its stop at United Supermarkets Arena Thursday, October 10. Declared as “Reggaeton’s Global Ambassador” by The New York Times, “the biggest breakout act Latin music has seen in many years” by Billboard and “the face of modern Reggaeton” by Pitchfork, the concert will also feature the seemless Reggaeton and Latin Trap fusion of Lyanno, and the wide ranging musica urbano versaltility of Eladio Carrion. Watch Preview Here: Purchase tickets from Select-a-Seat Lubbock. Don't miss out. Posted:

