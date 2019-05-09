|
Dr. Ali Duffy, Associate Professor of Dance, will present a research lecture, "Transforming Pedagogies: Immersive and Interdisciplinary Methods in the Postsecondary Choreography Classroom" on Thursday, September 19th at 11:00 am in Creative Movement Studio room 108. This research was sponsored in part by a TCVPA Dean's Advancing Creative Scholarship Award. The presentation is free and open to the public.
|Posted:
9/5/2019
Originator:
Ali Duffy
Email:
ali.duffy@ttu.edu
Department:
Department of Theatre and Dance
