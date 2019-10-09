Did you know that you can fulfill your language requirement by studying abroad for a semester at the TTU Center in Sevilla, Spain ? Attend an information session to learn more about semester and summer programs at the Center. Information Session Dates: September 17

September 18

September 24

September 25 All sessions will be held in the CMLL Qualia Room beginning at 5 pm. No need to RSVP - just attend the session that works best for your schedule. Questions about studying at the Center? Contact Lanna Sheldon ( Questions about studying at the Center? Contact Lanna Sheldon ( lanna.sheldon@ttu.edu ), Sevilla Center Coordinator. Posted:

