Spain on the Brain
Did you know you can fulfill your language requirement by studying abroad for a semester at the TTU Center in Sevilla, Spain?  Attend an information session to learn more about Spanish language semester and summer programs at the Center.

Information Session Dates:

  • September 24
  • September 25
All sessions will be held in the CMLL Qualia Room beginning at 5 pm. No need to RSVP - just attend the session that works best for your schedule.

 

Questions about studying at the Center? Contact Lanna Sheldon (lanna.sheldon@ttu.edu), Sevilla Center Coordinator.

Applications are currently being accepted for spring 2020 programs and are due October 1.  Summer and fall 2020 applications will also open on October 1.
Posted:
9/24/2019

Originator:
Whitney Longnecker

Email:
whitney.longnecker@ttu.edu

Department:
International Affairs


