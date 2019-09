Did you know you can fulfill your language requirement by studying abroad for a semester at the TTU Center in Sevilla, Spain ? Attend an information session to learn more about Spanish language semester and summer programs at the Center.

Information Session Dates:

September 24

September 25 All sessions will be held in the CMLL Qualia Room beginning at 5 pm. No need to RSVP - just attend the session that works best for your schedule.

Questions about studying at the Center? Contact Lanna Sheldon ( Questions about studying at the Center? Contact Lanna Sheldon ( lanna.sheldon@ttu.edu ), Sevilla Center Coordinator.





Applications are currently being accepted for spring 2020 programs and are due October 1. Summer and fall 2020 applications will also open on October 1.