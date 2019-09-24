The TTU IT Division welcomes MathWorks to our campus and invites the TTU community to attend one or both MATLAB training sessions on Tuesday, September 24 from 10am—2:30pm, hosted in room 151 of the Teaching, Learning, and Professional Development Center (TLPDC). Based on campus usage and interest, we worked with MathWorks to create two technical training sessions:
Session 1: Data Analysis and Vizualization with MATLAB (10am—12pm)
· Accessing data from multiple sources (Excel, files, other software, hardware, etc.)
· Using interactive tools for iterative exploration, design, and problem-solving
· Automating and capturing your work in straightforward scripts and programs
· Sharing your results with others by automatically creating reports
· Applying tips and tricks in the newer release of MATLAB
Lunch provided by MathWorks (12pm—12:30pm)
Session 2: Accelerating and Optimizing MATLAB Code (12:30pm—2:30pm)
· Understanding vectorization
· Learning best coding practices in MATLAB
· Addressing bottlenecks in your programs
· Incorporating compiled languages, such as C, into your MATLAB applications
· Utilizing parallel computing with multicore processors and GPUs
We invite you to attend either or both training sessions. MathWorks will provide lunch, so please RSVP by September 20 to itevents@ttu.edu to ensure that we have ample food for all attendees.
Event Details
Date: Tuesday, September 24
Time: 10am—2:30pm
Location: TLPDC 151
RSVP by September 20 to itevents@ttu.edu