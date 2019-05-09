|
The University Writing Center has tutors available in the library Monday and Tuesday evenings from 6 until 9. Students can visit our tutors at our specially designated table located near the librarians' front desk. This is the very same service we offer at our main location in English/Philosophy 175, just at another place. We do accept walk-ins, but you can also schedule an appointment online at www.texastech.mywconline.com.
