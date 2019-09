Come and drive for Raider Ride and Tech Employee Courtesy Shuttle!

Transportation & Parking Services offers two opportunities for on-campus employment: The award winning Raider Ride on-demand shuttle service with hours between 6 p.m. and 3 a.m. seven days a week, and the Tech Employee Courtesy Shuttle (TECS), an on-demand shuttle currently in a soft launch that runs weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.



For more information or to apply, contact transportation@ttu.edu. Raider Ride and TECS offer flexible hours during the day and evening and competitive pay. Posted:

9/6/2019



Originator:

Sydney OGuinn



Email:

Sydney.Oguinn@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A





Categories

Student Employment/Career Opportunities