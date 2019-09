During the presentation, researchers will be provided an overview of the Institutional Review Board (IRB), Cayuse IRB, Recruitment Procedures, Consent Procedures, Data Collection and Privacy, Confidentiality and Security. To schedule a presentation, contact our office at hrpp@ttu.edu or 806-742-2064.

We still have seats available for our face-to face-trainings offered Wednesday's 12:00-1:00 p.m. at the TLPDC, and 6:00-7:30 p.m. at the Agricultural Education building, starting September 18th.