|
Dr. Kelly Cukrowicz, IRB Chair, Dr. Malinda Colwell, Associate IRB Chair, and Dr. CassiDe Street, HRPP Manager, will be providing an overview of the Institutional Review Board (IRB). Researchers will learn about TTU policies and procedures pertaining to human subject research. Specific topics include: conducting research in the classroom, collaboration with external researchers, secondary analysis, and participant payment. This presentation is for faculty only. New faculty members conducting human subject research are encouraged to attend.
|Posted:
9/9/2019
Originator:
April Ortegon
Email:
april.ortegon@ttu.edu
Department:
Human Research Protection Program
Event Information
Time: 12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Event Date: 9/17/2019
Location:
TLPDC Room 153
Categories