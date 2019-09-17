TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Faculty Conducting Research with Human Subjects
Dr. Kelly Cukrowicz, IRB Chair, Dr. Malinda Colwell, Associate IRB Chair, and Dr. CassiDe Street, HRPP Manager, will be providing an overview of the Institutional Review Board (IRB).  Researchers will learn about TTU policies and procedures pertaining to human subject research.  Specific topics include: conducting research in the classroom, collaboration with external researchers, secondary analysis, and participant payment.  This presentation is for faculty only.  New faculty members conducting human subject research are encouraged to attend.

To sign up for this training please click on the following link and register: https://ttu.elementlms.com/all-events/

Posted:
9/9/2019

Originator:
April Ortegon

Email:
april.ortegon@ttu.edu

Department:
Human Research Protection Program

Event Information
Time: 12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Event Date: 9/17/2019

Location:
TLPDC Room 153

