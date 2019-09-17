Dr. Kelly Cukrowicz, IRB Chair, Dr. Malinda Colwell, Associate IRB Chair, and Dr. CassiDe Street, HRPP Manager, will be providing an overview of the Institutional Review Board (IRB). Researchers will learn about TTU policies and procedures pertaining to human subject research. Specific topics include: conducting research in the classroom, collaboration with external researchers, secondary analysis, and participant payment. This presentation is for faculty only. New faculty members conducting human subject research are encouraged to attend.

To sign up for this training please click on the following link and register: https://ttu.elementlms.com/all-events/



Posted:

9/9/2019



Originator:

April Ortegon



Email:

april.ortegon@ttu.edu



Department:

Human Research Protection Program



Event Information

Time: 12:00 PM - 1:30 PM

Event Date: 9/17/2019



Location:

TLPDC Room 153



Categories

Research

