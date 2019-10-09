TTU HomeTechAnnounce

ARE YOU PRO-LIFE? SO ARE WE!
WE NEED YOU!! Our first meeting is Tuesday, September 10th at 6:15 p.m.
There is a pro-life organization on campus! We are called Raiders Defending Life, we are non-partisan and non-secular. We believe life starts at conception and ends at natural death. But if you have a different opinion, come tell us about it! We believe in level headed discussion about a lot of hot topic discussion, especially pro-life issues. 
Our meetings are bi-weekly, we table in the free speech area, volunteer at pregnancy resource centers, and quite a few other activities. We believe in activism and being proactive in the cause. We even started a Pregnant and Parenting Student Scholarship last semester- we have $7,000 to five students. We mean what we say--  pro-life, pro-woman, pro-science, pro-helping people, pro-life

Come see what our group is about!!! Our first meeting is Tuesday, September 10th at 6:15 p.m.

This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.
Posted:
9/9/2019

Originator:
Campbell Williams

Email:
campbell.williams@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A

Event Information
Time: 6:15 PM - 7:15 PM
Event Date: 9/10/2019

Location:
Traditions Room, Student Union Building (easy to find on the second floor of the SUB)

