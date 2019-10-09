WE NEED YOU!! Our first meeting is Tuesday, September 10th at 6:15 p.m.

There is a pro-life organization on campus! We are called Raiders Defending Life, we are non-partisan and non-secular. We believe life starts at conception and ends at natural death. But if you have a different opinion, come tell us about it! We believe in level headed discussion about a lot of hot topic discussion, especially pro-life issues.

Our meetings are bi-weekly, we table in the free speech area, volunteer at pregnancy resource centers, and quite a few other activities. We believe in activism and being proactive in the cause. We even started a Pregnant and Parenting Student Scholarship last semester- we have $7,000 to five students. We mean what we say-- pro-life, pro-woman, pro-science, pro-helping people, pro-life





Come see what our group is about!!! Our first meeting is Tuesday, September 10th at 6:15 p.m.



This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.