Summary and synthesis are two common techniques for incorporating sources into your writing. In this workshop, you will learn how and when to summarize and synthesize, which are important skills for research. The “Summary and Synthesis” workshop will be held in the Library, Lab Room 150, on Wednesday, September 11th from 4:00 to 4:50 pm. Posted:

9/9/2019



Originator:

Dustin Florence



Email:

Dustin.Florence@ttu.edu



Department:

Kathleen T Gillis



Event Information

Time: 4:00 PM - 4:50 PM

Event Date: 9/11/2019



Location:

Library Lab room 150



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Academic