During this Service Week Event, you will be able to put together care packages with an assortment of donations that will go to The Salvation Army of Lubbock. Come by SUB Copy Mail on September 25 to lend a helping hand!

This event is brought to you by the Student Activities Board. Student Activities | 806.742.4708 | www.sab.ttu.edu | sab@ttu.edu Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & Snapchat: @texastechsab

Posted:

9/17/2019



Originator:

Colin Owens



Email:

colin.m.owens@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM

Event Date: 9/25/2019



Location:

SUB Copy Mail



