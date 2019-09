Students and Alumni – Attend the All Majors Job Fair on September 25th in the SUB Ballroom!

Doors open at noon and the fair ends at 4:00 pm. Professional dress is encouraged.

Bring your updated resume and network with companies from diverse industries who are here to recruit Texas Tech students for internships and full-time jobs.

Come learn about companies and opportunities.

Not ready for an internship or full-time job? Come and start building relationships with representatives!