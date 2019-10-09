The Texas Tech University String Project will hold “TUNE-IN!” an Informational Open House on Tuesday, September 10th in the Band Hall (Room 011) at the TTU School of Music (18th and Boston) from 4:30-7:00 p.m. for Lubbock-area 4th grade students and their families who wish to learn to play a string instrument.

The String Project is designed to provide opportunities for students to receive instruction on stringed instruments at a reduced price. All instructors are music and music education majors at the undergraduate and graduate levels. Instruction is offered on five string instruments: violin, viola, cello, double bass, and harp.

At the open house, students (and their parents!) will have the opportunity to try out instruments, hear instrument demonstrations, and register for the program! There will also be free pizza at the event. Bring your family!

The Texas Tech University String Project was established in 2001 in part with the National String Project Consortium and the American String Teachers Association. The program was initially funded by a three-year grant from the Fund for the Improvement of Postsecondary Education with matching contributions from Texas Tech. Currently, the program is funded by student fees and contributions by Texas Tech University.

Registration for the Fall can be completed online at our website (http://musicstringproject.wixsite.com/texastech ) and MUST BE COMPLETED by Friday, September 13th.

Families may choose from two different tuition options:

· Option #1—$120.00 (or $70.00 for free/reduced lunch eligible students) for the semester and includes instruction in group class two days a week and ONE private lesson

· Option #2—$150.00 (or $100.00 for free/reduced lunch eligible students) for the semester and includes instruction in group classes two days a week and THREE private lessons.

Additionally, all students receive the 2019-2020 OFFICIAL TTU String Project t-shirt and any handouts and materials provided by the instructors!

Payment is due the first day of class on Tuesday, September 17th. (We can only accept cash or check made payable to TTU String Project). Payment plans can be set up by contacting Dr. Williams before the beginning of classes.

More information including special performances and events that the TTU String Project will be a part of can be found on our website (http://musicstringproject.wixsite.com/texastech ) or the Texas Tech University String Project Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/TTUStringProject).

Contact Dr. Blair Williams, Director of the Texas Tech University String Project, with any questions. Email blair.williams@ttu.edu, music.stringproject@ttu.edu, or by phone at (806) 834-2992.

Classes for 1st year students begin Tuesday, September 17th!