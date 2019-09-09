Starting on, we will have

- Movie Night: The Little Mermaid at 7pm in the Caprock Room

Tuesday September 10th

- Sisters & Crafts at 7pm

Wednesday September 11th

- Swimming with Sisters at the Rec Pool at 7pm

Thursday September 12th

- Seaside Games at 7pm

Friday September 13th

- Dinner with Sisters *





*Please contact us via instagram or email if you need a ride to any off campus events or have any questions!



This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.