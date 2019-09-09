Starting on Monday September 9th, we will have
- Movie Night: The Little Mermaid at 7pm in the Caprock Room
Tuesday September 10th
- Sisters & Crafts at 7pm
Wednesday September 11th
- Swimming with Sisters at the Rec Pool at 7pm
Thursday September 12th
- Seaside Games at 7pm
Friday September 13th
- Dinner with Sisters *
*Please contact us via instagram or email if you need a ride to any off campus events or have any questions!
This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.