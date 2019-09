The 45-hour Master of Science in Forensic Science program, housed in the Department of Environmental Toxicology, Institute for Forensic Science at Texas Tech University offers applied training in the multiple fields of forensic science. Students from various undergraduate backgrounds may pursue either of two concentrations within the program: the forensic chemistry concentration or the forensic investigation concentration. The forensic investigation concentration is designed for students who have a social science background and intend to work in a non-laboratory setting. The forensic chemistry concentration is designed for students who have a natural or forensic science background and wish to work in a traditional laboratory setting. Apply now! Deadline for Spring 2020 admission is September 30, 2019

Questions? Email Program Director Dr. Paola Tiedemann paola.tiedemann@ttu.edu