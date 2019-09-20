Come learn about the universe we live in at the Physics and Astronomy Department's Astronight on September 20th. There will be a public talk on the Milky Way, given by Manuel Pichardo Marcano. The English version will start at 8 pm and in honor of Hispanic heritage month we'll have for the first time a version in Spanish starting at 8:30 pm. Concurrently, we'll have science demos and telescopes for stargazing. Demos are kid-friendly. Stargazing will be led by astronomy experts!

The event will be held in the Texas Tech Science building. Public talks will be in room 7, located on the south side of the building on the ground floor. Stargazing will happen outside of the southeast entrance to Science. Docents will be available to direct people.

This event is open to the public and we encourage people of all ages to attend!



9/6/2019



Andrew Whitbeck



Andrew.Whitbeck@ttu.edu



Physics



Event Information

Time: 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Event Date: 9/20/2019



Location:

Science 007 (ground floor)



