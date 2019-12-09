STEPHANIE SHINE, PH.D. and MITZI ZIEGNER, M.ED. in the Department of Human Development and Family Studies at Texas Tech University will share what they have learned from offering the first HDFS Study Abroad program in London this summer. Looking at data collected from students during and after the program, the presenters will examine the role of cross-course inter-relations, cultural connections, learning in context, student character building and self-knowledge, forming a tight-knit community, and facing challenges. They will also invite discussion about whether - and how - to replicate the key benefits of this Study Abroad experience - without leaving the campus. Posted:

9/9/2019



Originator:

Sylvia Niehuis



Email:

sylvia.niehuis@ttu.edu



Department:

Human Develop and Family Studies



Event Information

Time: 3:30 PM - 5:00 PM

Event Date: 9/12/2019



Location:

Human Sciences, Cottage



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Lectures & Seminars

Academic

Departmental

