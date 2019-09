Current students and alumni, bring your updated resume and network with diverse companies who are interested in recruiting Red Raiders! Meet representatives and discuss opportunities for internships and full-time jobs.







Not ready for an internship or job? Come anyway and use this opportunity to network and build relationships for the future! Posted:

9/24/2019



Originator:

Donna Srader



Email:

donna.srader@ttu.edu



Department:

University Career Center



Event Information

Time: 12:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Event Date: 9/25/2019



Location:

SUB Ballroom



Student Employment/Career Opportunities