El Grito honors the legacy of Mexico's declaration of independence from Spain while sharing the history of independence from Latin American countries. The event is hosted in conjunction with Most Rev. Placido Rodriguez, C.M.F., Bishop Emeritus Lubbock. There will be a flag presentation, representing each Latin American country, along with 'El Grito' to end the evening. The event will feature Mariachi Los Matadores.







El Grito is free and open to the public. Free food and beverages will be available.

