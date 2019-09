Come and join Texas Tech and Lime for a safety education session and a riding event on September 12th. The safety session and riding event will be held in the band parking lot. There will also be an information tent in the SUB Plaza. RSVP at community.li.me/.

From 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. information tent in the SUB Plaza.

From 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. safety session and riding event in the band parking lot. Sponsored by Transportation and Parking Services Posted:

9/9/2019



Originator:

Sydney OGuinn



Email:

Sydney.Oguinn@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A





Categories

