University String Orchestra

TTU String Orchestra is the third orchestra of TTU, intended for non-music majors, music majors in education or on secondary instruments, or any other interested member of the TTU family, including  faculty.  We have a cross section of participants from freshman musicians to tenured faculty outside the arts who have participated.

 

Rehearsals are Thursdays from 7-9pm in the School of Music, and we have a variety of exciting projects lined up for the Fall.

 

More information can be found on the School of Music web-page and Facebook page! Please also email the conductor, Theodore.vinden@ttu.edu for more information.

 

https://www.depts.ttu.edu/music/ensembles/orchestras.php

https://www.facebook.com/Texas-Tech-University-String-Orchestra
Posted:
9/6/2019

Originator:
Theo Vinden

Email:
Theodore.Vinden@ttu.edu

Department:
School of Music


