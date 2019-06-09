TTU String Orchestra is the third orchestra of TTU, intended for non-music majors, music majors in education or on secondary instruments, or any other interested member of the TTU family, including faculty. We have a cross section of participants from freshman musicians to tenured faculty outside the arts who have participated. Rehearsals are Thursdays from 7-9pm in the School of Music, and we have a variety of exciting projects lined up for the Fall. More information can be found on the School of Music web-page and Facebook page! Please also email the conductor, Theodore.vinden@ttu.edu for more information. https://www.depts.ttu.edu/music/ensembles/orchestras.php https://www.facebook.com/Texas-Tech-University-String-Orchestra

9/6/2019



Theo Vinden



Theodore.Vinden@ttu.edu



School of Music





Arts & Entertainment

