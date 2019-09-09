This is a 6-week program based in Salamanca, Spain, that only costs $3500. The students live with host families and attend Education, Spanish, and culture classes at Universidad Pontificia de Salamanca. Salamanca is one of the most beautiful cities in Europe, with very intricate architecture and a rich history. It is an important center of education in Spain, and provides an ideal environment for study abroad. The students have field experience in two bilingual schools and participate in cultural programs, including Latin dance classes and Spanish cuisine. There is a weekend trip to Lisbon, Portugal, a four-day stay in Madrid, and one-day excursions to Segovia, La Granja, Ávila, and Toledo. There are two free long weekends for personal travel in Spain and other parts of Europe. The program is open to both undergraduate and graduate students who intend to be teachers. The students receive 9 credits and a diploma, but pay for only 3 credits. Bilingual Education students may use the program to replace EDBL 3310, and other certification students may use it to replace 3 hours of EDEL 4000. Other students may use the credits in different ways to fit their degree plans. Graduate students receive credits for EDBL 5310 or EDBL 5393. Additionally, the students participate in a Spanish language and culture program and earn 6 Spanish credits and a diploma. The program will take place in Summer I, 2020, from May 20 to July 1.

The first orientation meeting will take place this week, so sign up now if you are interested in participating in the program. To sign up, click on the application form on the program Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/STUDY-ABROAD-IN-SALAMANCA-SPAIN-TEXAS-TECH-UNIVERSITY-323746824687757/ and complete it. You may also sign up by sending an email to the Program Director, Dr. Comfort Pratt, at salamanca.educ@ttu.edu. During the orientation process, you will be given all the information you need, including courses, scholarships, financial aid, passports, etc. You will also have an opportunity to meet students who have participated in the program before, and hear about their experiences. You will receive more information after you sign up. For all questions, please contact Dr. Comfort Pratt at salamanca.educ@ttu.edu or (806) 834-5710.