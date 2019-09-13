Chapter Alpha Phi of Sigma Delta Pi, the National Collegiate Hispanic Honor Society, in collaboration with the Llano Estacado Chapter of the American Association of Teachers of Spanish and Portuguese (AATSP), will host the 2019 Lubbock Spanish Day Celebration on Friday, September 13, from 5:00 to 6:00 pm, in 001 Education Building. There will be a presentation of Jarocho music by guest artists Nematatlin from Veracruz, Mexico. The celebration will conclude with a reception. Please RSVP by September 10 to texastechsigmadeltapi@gmail.com. This announcement is represented by a registered student organization. Posted:

