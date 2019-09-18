The Wall Street Journal reports that nearly 50 percent of adult children have witnessed a diminishing of their parents’ ability to handle their financial affairs. More importantly, those adult children are thrust into the role of decision-maker with no prior knowledge of their parents' finances. This class will give you tips, guidelines, and even a comprehensive checklist of what you as parents should share with your adult children and how. Prepare your legacy. Don’t just leave it for your loved ones to figure out.





· Wednesday, September 18, 2019

· 2:00-3:30 p.m. and 5:30-7:00 p.m.

· Fee: $15 for OLLI members

· Location: Texas Tech Plaza (1901 University Avenue), Room 218

· Instructor: Greg Pare





If you wish to obtain a catalog or would like to view all the non-credit offerings designed for adults age 50+ from OLLI for this semester, call 806-742-6554 or visit www.olli.ttu.edu. Posted:

