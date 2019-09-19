The average home service call is $60-90 per hour. Sometimes the problem is something so simple that you could have fixed it yourself if only you had a little knowledge and the right tools. In this class we will cover common home repair problems such as leaky faucets, doors that won’t latch, holes in drywall, how to hang pictures, getting ready for winter, etc. We will look at basic tools and find out how to use them. Included will be handy home maintenance checklists.



· Thursday, September 19, 2019



· 2:00-3:30 p.m.



· Fee: $15 for OLLI members



· Location: Texas Tech Plaza (1901 University Avenue), Room 218



· Instructors: Candy Haymes and LaNelle Ethridge



If you wish to obtain a catalog or would like to view all the non-credit offerings designed for adults age 50+ from OLLI for this spring semester, call 806-742-6554 or visit www.olli.ttu.edu. Posted:

9/13/2019



Originator:

Tina Crowson



Email:

tina.crowson@ttu.edu



Department:

Operations



Event Information

Time: 2:00 PM - 3:30 PM

Event Date: 9/19/2019



Location:

Texas Tech Plaza (1901 University Avenue), Room 218



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Academic

Departmental

Faculty/Staff Organization

