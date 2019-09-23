The global economy is dependent on many factors, not the least of which are demographic changes. Such changes are caused by migration and immigration forces as well as individual societal birthrates. We will examine changes in country population, workforce age and education across the globe and the economic impact these alterations can have on global growth and wealth.



· Monday, September 23, 2019



· 5:30-7:00 p.m.



· Fee: $15 for OLLI members



· Location: Texas Tech Plaza (1901 University Avenue), Room 218



· Instructor: Eric Craig McDonald



