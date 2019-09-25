The demand for cannabidiol has skyrocketed, and so has the supply. It’s difficult to know where the product is coming from and how it was made. Rickey Honea will present the facts and findings from the latest studies and patient experience, as well as provide information that will help clarify what to be aware of when choosing CBD health products. As he separates the truths from the myths regarding this plant-derived compound, he will go over the history and current popularity of CBD.



· Wednesday, September 25, 2019



· 2:00 - 3:30 p.m.



· Fee: $15 for OLLI members



· Location: Texas Tech Plaza (1901 University Avenue), Room 218



· Instructor: Rickey Honea, Ph.D.



If you wish to obtain a catalog or would like to view all the non-credit offerings designed for adults age 50+ from OLLI for this spring semester, call 806-742-6554 or visit www.olli.ttu.edu. Posted:

