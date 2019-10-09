Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO), the multi-platinum, critically-acclaimed progressive rock group returns Thursday, December 5th with all-new staging and effects to perform the unforgettable show that started it all, “Christmas Eve and Other Stories.”





Tickets for the Lubbock performance go on sale to the general public this Friday, but TTU students, faculty & staff are invited to participate in a special pre-sale opportunity 10am Wednesday, September 11 until 10pm Thursday, September 12.











A product of the vision and imagination of TSO’s late founder/composer/lyricist Paul O’Neill, “Christmas Eve and Other Stories” began the unique format O’Neill called “Rock Theater” and forged a deep connection with their fans that it turned into the wildly-successful tour, cementing the group’s status as a must-see, multi-generational, holiday tradition and kick-started the trend of Yuletide season tours.