Learn @ Your Library workshops week of Sept. 16

Research Footprints: Documenting your Search Strategies for the Future - 3-4 p.m. Sept. 16 (Also available online for distance students) • Learn to organize and create a research journal •Learn to store citations for future use

Start your Own Open Access Journal - 10-11 a.m. Sept. 18 (Also available online for distance students) • Learn about Open Journal Systems • Learn how the Library can support your journal

LaTeX for Beginners - 4:30-6:30 p.m. Sept. 18 (Also available online for distance students) • Bring your laptop for hands-on learning • Learn to add text, tables, citations and more to LaTeX documents

Data Management for Researchers - 12:30-2 p.m. Sept. 20 • Create successful data management plan • Meet funder mandates for data sharing

Publishing Your Research - 2-4 p.m. Sept. 20 • Create a manuscript publishers will appreciate • Learn how to work with editors

All workshops take place in Library Instruction Lab 150. For the full schedule of workshops and to register, visit bit.ly/TTULibraryWorkshops



