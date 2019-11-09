Research Footprints: Documenting your Search Strategies for the Future - 3-4 p.m. Sept. 16
(Also available online for distance students)
• Learn to organize and create a research journal
•Learn to store citations for future use
Start your Own Open Access Journal - 10-11 a.m. Sept. 18
(Also available online for distance students)
• Learn about Open Journal Systems
• Learn how the Library can support your journal
LaTeX for Beginners - 4:30-6:30 p.m. Sept. 18
(Also available online for distance students)
• Bring your laptop for hands-on learning
• Learn to add text, tables, citations and more to LaTeX documents
Data Management for Researchers - 12:30-2 p.m. Sept. 20
• Create successful data management plan
• Meet funder mandates for data sharing
Publishing Your Research - 2-4 p.m. Sept. 20
• Create a manuscript publishers will appreciate
• Learn how to work with editors
All workshops take place in Library Instruction Lab 150. For the full schedule of workshops and to