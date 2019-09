Kappa Delta Chi Sorority, Inc. invites you to our Fall 2019 Rush Week events! Recruitment week will run through September 9th-September 20th. We cannot wait to meet you! Follow us on Social Media for more information! Twitter: @kdchialpha Facebook: @kdchialphachapter Instagram: kdchi_alpha Website: https://ttukdchi.wixsite.com/kdchialpha#!

For more information, please email Meghan Rodriguez at alpha.nme@kappadeltachi.org



9/10/2019



Meghan Rodriguez



meghan.a.rodriguez@ttu.edu



Time: 6:30 PM - 9:00 PM

Event Date: 9/10/2019



Location:

Student Union Building (SUB) 218



