Widening Horizons is currently looking for new members and team captains to work with kids in Lubbock ISD conducting and assisting in STEM experiments. This organization does not require a large time commitment and it is a fun way to get in those much-needed volunteer hours! Links to apply are below:



Team Captains:

https://forms.gle/nSNWqpqFywCNLaQh9



Team Members:

https://forms.gle/m5THvLgeBTnXuAqH6



Applications are due September 12th.





