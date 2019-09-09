Widening Horizons is currently looking for new members and team captains to work with kids in Lubbock ISD conducting and assisting in STEM experiments. This organization does not require a large time commitment and it is a fun way to get in those much-needed volunteer hours! Links to apply are below:
Team Captains:
https://forms.gle/nSNWqpqFywCNLaQh9
Team Members:
https://forms.gle/m5THvLgeBTnXuAqH6
Applications are due September 12th.
