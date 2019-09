The Texas Tech High Performance Computing Center is hosting a remote classroom for October's XSEDE HPC Workshop Series on Big Data. This 2-day workshop will focus on topics such as Hadoop, Spark, and TensorFlow.

Participants must bring their own laptops.

Please register here:

https://portal.xsede.org/course-calendar/-/training-user/class/1672/session/3038

Dates: October 1-2, 2019

Time: 10am CDT - 4pm CDT (both days)

Location: Texas Tech University Library, TLPDC Room 153