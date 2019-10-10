Tunnel of Awareness is an interactive display that allows participants to explore several areas of activism and injustice impacting our local and global communities. Tunnel is about bringing awareness to the TTU community in order to create more impactful agents for positive social change and ongoing education. Sponsored by University Student Housing, RISE, The Office of LGBTQIA, and the Division of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.

Come Take a Tour in the Sub Ballroom

Thursday, October 10th @11am – 6pm (*last tour occurs at 6pm)

Friday, October 11th @9am – 4pm (*last tour occurs at 4pm)

Check out more information https://www.depts.ttu.edu/housing/socialjustice/tunnel.php