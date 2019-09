For more School of Music events, click here Enjoy a Wednesday evening recital performance from guest artist Susan Chan, followed by an afternoon lecture the following day. Sept. 25th, 8:00pm @ Hemmle Recital Hall, Sept. 26th 5:00pm @ Hemmle Recital Hall Posted:

9/19/2019



Originator:

Tyler Simpson



Email:

tyler.simpson@ttu.edu



Department:

School of Music





Categories

Arts & Entertainment