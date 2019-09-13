The Student Activities Board is accepting new members, and we think YOU would be a great fit! Applications are due TODAY, September 13 by 5pm via Techconnect. The application can be found in our Instagram bio, @TexasTechSAB, or on Techconnect, "Student Activities Board", "forms", "Fall 2019 Student Activities Board Application". Please email alexandria.gallegos@ttu.edu or sab@ttu.edu for any questions! We hope to see an application from you!