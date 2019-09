Widening Horizons is currently looking for new members and team captains to work with kids in Lubbock ISD conducting and assisting in STEM experiments. This organization does not require a large time commitment and it is a fun way to get in those much-needed volunteer hours! Links to apply are below:

Team Captains: https://forms.gle/nSNWqpqFywCNLaQh9

Team Members: https://forms.gle/m5THvLgeBTnXuAqH6



Applications are due September 12th.

This announcement is represented by a registered student organization. Posted:

9/11/2019



Originator:

Catherine Agarwal



Email:

catherine.agarwal@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A





Categories

Student Organization