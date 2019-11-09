STEM After School Program Volunteers & Leaders Needed!

Widening Horizons is currently looking for new members and team captains to work with kids in Lubbock ISD conducting and assisting in STEM experiments. This organization does not require a large time commitment and it is a fun way to get in those much-needed volunteer hours! Links to apply are below:

Team Captains: https://forms.gle/nSNWqpqFywCNLaQh9

Team Members: https://forms.gle/m5THvLgeBTnXuAqH6



Applications are due September 12th.

This announcement is represented by a registered student organization. Posted:

9/11/2019



Originator:

Catherine Agarwal



Email:

catherine.agarwal@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A





Categories

Student Organization

