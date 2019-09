Every Tuesday and Wednesday from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. we meet at The Commons.



We have this time to talk in Portuguese with native speakers and learners of Portuguese. Join us and let’s have a good time together to share our culture and meet new people.

This event is organized by Dr. Ladeira and the instructor Karina Oliveira de Paula.

#Nósfalamosportuguês