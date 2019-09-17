1. Assist the Program Manager in the management of the Student Telecounseling Program.

a. Monthly Quality Control and evaluation of STC Calls.

b. Special Request & Call Backs of STC.

c. Schedule and conduct interviews and assist with the training of new STC staff.

d. Assist in conducting staff meetings.

e. Provide coverage of a minimum of three calling shifts per week. One shift must be a Sunday shift.

2. Assist the Program Manager with training and implementation of current Customer relationship management (CRM) protocols.

a. Be able to provide Introductory TargetX Training to Student Telecounseling staff and other staff as needed.

b. Learn and understand Customer relationship management (CRM) protocols and be able to educate other staff.

c. Create reports/dashboards and edit contact views.

3. Manage and assist daytime student staff.

4. Assist the program manager with other duties as needed.

5. Assist the department with recruitment events as needed.

6. Assist the processing department and Visitors Center with the inbound call

center and cases as needed.

7. Assist the department with other duties as needed.

Job Requirements

- Must be a full time Graduate Student at Texas Tech University

- Must be able to work on weekends, particularly Sunday's

- Required to work 20 hours weekly

- Must be able to work year round

Available Openings: 2

Hours: 20 hours per week

Hourly Rate: $10.00/hour

Time Frame: Academic Year

Contact Name: Mason Seyl

Contact Email: mason.seyl@ttu.edu

Work Location: West Hall Visitor Center

Phone: 806-742-1299