Join Balfolk Lubbock in the LHUCA Graffiti Building for free community dance lessons! [cosponsored by the TTU Vernacular Music Center]
From 1 - 2 pm on September 14th, learn popular dances from France with live music. Bring a friend or meet a new dance partner there.
This program is offered at no charge as part of Saturdays at LHUCA in partnership with BalFolk Lubbock.
|Posted:
9/10/2019
Originator:
Chris Smith
Email:
christopher.smith@ttu.edu
Department:
School of Music
Event Information
Time: 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Date: 9/14/2019
Location:
LHUCA Graffiti Building
