The purpose of the Iota Iota Iota Honor's Society is to encourage and support scholarship and excellence in Women's and Gender Studies at Texas Tech University. Additionally, this society promotes an interest in Women's and Gender Studies research in social problems affecting all women, and such other social and intellectual activities as well as lead to improvement in the condition of all people. We will be having an informational meeting on September 17th at 6:00 pm in Doak Hall room 119! Come get to know us and how we can help you! More about Triota: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/wstudies/triota_gamma_nu.php Posted:

9/13/2019



Originator:

Madison Kennedy



Email:

madison.kennedy@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Event Date: 9/17/2019



Location:

DOAK HALL Rm 119



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Academic

Student Organization

