In order to become a part of the Iota Iota Iota Honor's Society, you will need to have achieved a second semester standing, 3 hours of women’s studies courses, and at least a 3.0 GPA, we invite you to join Iota Iota Iota. Membership is open to all Texas Tech University students, regardless of major or minor. All who meet approved academic criteria are invited to become members of Triota without regard to gender, race, ethnicity, religion, differing abilities, economic class, gender identity, or sexual orientation.



If you are a minor or certificate student in Women's and Gender Studies with at least a 3.0 GPA, or a student who has taken at least one Women's and Gender Studies courses with a GPA of at least 3.0, we invite you to join Iota Iota Iota. Applications will be accepted all throughout the Fall Semester!



Application Download:



https://www.depts.ttu.edu/wstudies/Triota_member_form19.pdf



More about Triota:



https://www.depts.ttu.edu/wstudies/triota_gamma_nu.php