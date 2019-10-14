The 2019 Texas Tech Preview will be on Monday, Oct. 14, at 8:00 a.m.- 4 p.m. This event's Academic & Student Services Resource Fair will be from 8:30 a.m. - noon, on the United Supermarkets Arena concourse. If you would like to reserve a table for the resource fair please use this link https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/9BTRYVT to RSVP your college, organization, department or program.



The deadline to reserve a table for this event is Friday, Sept. 20. You may submit this form as many times as needed for your various departments and organizations that want their own tables. Please provide the primary contact for each table.



If you participate, please be prepared to have your table set up by 8 a.m. on the day of the event. If you would like to set up your table on Sunday, Oct. 13, you may do so from 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. Also, be prepared to bring a black tablecloth and also an extension cord, as their will be outlets available.

If you have any questions please reach out to Allison Cottrell at allison.cottrell@ttu.edu